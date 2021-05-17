Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) will today commence the online application process for the post of Assistant Registrar Cooperative Societies (ARCS) in Cooperative Department. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on JKPSC’s official website jkpsc.nic.in till June 16.

The Commission has invited applications via online mode only from the applicants who are domiciled in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir. The examination will be held at Srinagar and Jammu centres.

Important Dates

Commencement of online application process: May 17

Last date to submit the application form: June 16

Opening of application correction window: June 19

Closing of application correction window: June 21

Tentative date of written examination: October 24

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The candidates must not more than the age of 40 years as on January 1, 2021. Upper age relaxation applicable to candidates falling under the reserved category.

Educational Qualification: The candidates should be a graduate preferably holding higher diploma in Cooperation.

Application Fee

The applicants from General category and reserved category are required to pay a fee of Rs 1000 and Rs 500, respectively. PHC candidates are exempted from paying the fee.

Steps to apply for the vacancies:

Visit website jkpsc.nic.in Click on the link ‘One Time Registration’ under ‘Candidates Zone’ Register using personal and contact details Login and apply for the desired post Pay application fee and submit form Download application form and take a printout

Selection Process

The candidates will be selected on the basis of Written Examination which will consist 75 points followed by Viva-voce/ Interview round which will consist 25 points.

Meanwhile, JKPSC has also deferred the Departmental/ Competitive Examinations scheduled to be held in the month of May and June.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.