Today, i.e., May 17, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank is scheduled to hold a virtual meeting amid talks about the cancellation of the CBSE class 12th board examinations 2021 and the worsening COVID-19 scenario across the nation, as per reports.

The Ministry of Education might declare a final decision on the cancellation of CBSE class 12th board examination 2021 during the meeting after discussion with state education secretaries, reports India Today.

Meanwhile, the Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank took to twitter and announced that he will be virtually attending the meeting with State Education Secretaries on 17th May, 2021 at 11 AM. The objective of the meeting is to review the #COVID situation, online education, and work around NEP.

I will be virtually attending the meeting with State Education Secretaries on 17th May, 2021 at 11 AM. The objective of the meeting is to review the #COVID situation, online education, and work around NEP. pic.twitter.com/6VMXkBldLU — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) May 16, 2021

Earlier in the month of April, CBSE class 10th board exam were cancelled amid a surge in coronavirus cases in India.

The decision was taken after a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to review the situation. Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal, school and higher education secretaries and other top officials also attended the meeting.

As per the previous schedule, the CBSE board exams for Class 10 and 12 were supposed to be held in offline mode from May 4.