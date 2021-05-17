Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) has notified vacancies for various posts of Research Assistant, Junior Nurse and others for INDO-US TB Project. Interested and eligible candidates can send their CV to the official email ID recruitment.indoustb@gmail.com on of before May 25 by 4.30 PM.

“The shortlisted candidates will receive an email confirmation which will also include details of the online interview. Selected and waitlisted candidates will be engaged in INDO-US TB projects as and when required,” read the notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up 19 vacancies, out of which, 5 vacancies are for the post of Junior Nurse, 4 for Research Assistant (Medical Social Worker), 2 for Project Tech Officer, 2 for Tech Asst., 1 for Research Associate, 3 for Lab Technician, 1 for Senior Technical Asst., and 1 for Driver.

Here’s the direct link to the notice.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The upper age limit for the posts of Junior Nurse, Research Assistant, Research Associate and Driver is 35 years. The candidates applying for the posts of Project Tech Officer and Tech Asst. should not be more than the age of 30 years and 40 years is the upper age limit for the posts of Lab Technician, 1 for Senior Technical Assistant.

Educational Qualification:

Research Assistant: Master Degree in Social work/Sociology from a recognized University with minimum 3 Years of work experience in TB Research projects from a recognized institution/hospital.

Junior Nurse: B.Sc. Nursing from a recognized university with minimum 2 years of work experience in a reputed institute/hospital.

Project Technical Officer: Master in MPH/Life science from a recognized university with minimum 2 year of experience in National/International research projects.

Project Technical Officer (Regularotory Coordinator): Master in MPH/Life Science from a recognized university.

Technical Assistant (Finance): M.Com/ MBA Finance with 1 year working experience of administration/ finance and accounts work.

Research Associate: PhD in Microbiology/Biochemistry/Medical Lab Technology from a recognised institute.

Lab Technician: DMLT with 60% aggregate marks from a recognised university with min 4 years of experience.

Senior Technical Assistant: PhD in Microbiology/Biochemistry/Medical Lab Technology from a recognised institute with a year experience in Research/ Lab.

Driver: Matriculation or SSLC or equivalent from a recognised institute and should have driving license.

Application Process

Candidates can send their 2 page CV to the email ID — recruitment.indoustb@gmail.com on or before May 25, 2021.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.