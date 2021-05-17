Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has announced the result of the Class 10 board exam 2021. This year, in view of the coronavirus pandemic, the PSEB Class 10 board exams were cancelled and the students were evaluated on the basis of internal assessment, according to NDTV.

Students can check the results online using their exam roll number on the official website pseb.ac.in.

According to The Indian Express, a total of 99.93 per cent of class 10 students have passed. The performance of government schools has been better than affiliated and associated schools. Out of the total 3,21,384 students, 3,21,163 have passed in class 10.

On the other hand, the overall pass percentage of Class 8 is 99.88 per cent. Out of the total of 3,07,272 students, 3,06,894 students have passed.

The results will be uploaded on PSEB’s official website pseb.ac.in and on indiaresults.com by May 18.