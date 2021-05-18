Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has started the online application process for recruitment to the posts of Assistant Director, Jansampark (Hindi Medium). Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website psc.cg.gov.in till June 15.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up 3 vacancies. The pay scale is Rs 56100. Candidates may make corrections to their applications, if needed, from June 16 to 21.

Here’s the direct link to the official notice.

Eligibility Criteria

Age: The applicants must have attained the age of 21 years and should not be more than the age of 40 yeas as on January 1, 2021.

Educational Qualification: The candidates must have a graduation degree and journalism degree from a recognised university.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website psc.cg.gov.in Click on “Apply Online” against ADVERTISEMENT FOR ASSISTANT DIRECTOR, JANSAMPARK (HINDI MEDIUM)-2021 (13-05-2021) Register and proceed with application process Pay the application fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to apply for the Assistant Director posts.

Application Fee

The candidates from general category are required to pay a fee of Rs 400 and Rs 300 is applicable to candidates from reserved category.

The selection of the applicants will be done on the basis of examination followed by the interview. The examination will consist 100 marks and 33 marks are required to appear for the interview round. For candidates from reserved category, 23 marks required to appear for interview round.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.