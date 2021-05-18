Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has announced the Inspector of Supplies final result. Candidates who have appeared for the examinations can check and download their result from the official website ossc.gov.in.

“Inclusion of any in the list however does not confer any right to appointment unless and until specific appointment order is issued by the Appointed Authority. The selection list shall be valid for a period of pone year from the date of its publication,” read the notice.

The recruitment drive was being conducted to fill 74 vacancies of Inspector of Supplies. A total of 187 candidates appeared for the DV round scheduled to be held from March 27 to 30, 2021.

Steps to download the final result

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “List of Candidates Selected for the Post of Inspector of Supplies-2017” The result will appear in the PDF format Check and take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.