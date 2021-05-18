Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the cut off marks, answer keys, written and career marks of candidates appeared for the Medical Officers (Asst. Surgeon) post. The qualified candidates can check their details on the official website opsc.gov.in.

Earlier, OPSC had announced the MO (Asst. Surgeon) provisional result in which a total of 786 candidates were selected.

Highest and Lowest marks Gender Category Category Category Category UR SEBC SC ST Highest Lowest Highest Lowest Highest Lowest Highest Lowest Male

240.436 179.347 183.418 153.142 180.993 134.131 176.533 133.817 Female 239.160 179.375 177.364 163.771 178.924 141.680 174.864 146.054

The highest and lowest marks for the PWD-OL sub-category is 182.666. Qualifying marks in written examination for UR-50%, SEBC-50%, PWD-45%, and SC/ST-40%.

Steps to check MO cut off marks, answer keys:

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Cut Off Marks, Answer Keys, Written & Career Marks of candidates...” under What’s New section The document will get downloaded Check and take a printout for future reference

The OPSC MO computer-based examination was conducted on April 28 from 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM. A total of 1,904 candidates were shortlisted to appear for the Medical Officer examination. OPSC had notified a total of 2,452 vacancies of Medical Officers (Assistant Surgeon).

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.