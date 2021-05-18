Tamil Nadu-based Periyar University is currently accepting online applications for admission to various postgraduate courses for the academic year 2021-22. Interested candidates can apply for the courses online at the official website, periyaruniversity.ac.in. The last date for submission of completed online application form is May 31.

Periyar University will hold an entrance test for admission to 26 Master (MA, MSc, MCom, etc) courses. On the other hand, admissions to the following courses will be direct: B.Voc programmes, Diploma and Certificate programmes and Five-year Integrated programmes.

Candidates are advised to read the university prospectus available on the website in detail.

A printout of the filled-in online application along with the attested copies of mark statements and requisite certificates should be sent to the Departments concerned within 10 days from the date of online submission or within the last date prescribed by the University whichever is earlier, according to the prospectus.

Here’s Periyar University PG Prospectus 2021-22.

Application fee

PG Programmes / M.Tech & B.Voc: Rs 300

Rs 300 MCA / MEd: Rs 500

Rs 500 MBA: Rs 750

Rs 750 Certificate / Diploma Programmes: Rs 100

The application fee is waived for SC/SC (A)/ST/PWD candidates for one Programme only.

Eligibility criteria

Admission to Master’s Degree programmes is based on the marks obtained in both the qualifying examinations (upto 5th semester for final year UG students) and the entrance examination.

The date for the entrance test will be intimated through mail/SMS and the same will also, be posted on the University website.

Steps to apply for Periyar University PG admission 2021:

Visit official website periyaruniversity.ac.in On the homepage, click on apply link for Admissions 2021 Go to ‘Apply Now’ – select programme and register Fill application form, upload documents Pay fee and submit application Download form and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to apply for Periyar University PG admission 2021.