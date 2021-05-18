Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has decided to postpone the Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination, 2021 amid the coronavirus crisis. The exam was scheduled to be held on July 11. Candidates can check the notice at the official website jkpsc.nic.in.

As per the notice, JKPSC CCE Prelims 2021 will now be held on October 24.

“Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the combined competitive [PreliminaryJ Examination, 2021, which was scheduled to be held on 11.07.2021 shall now be held on24.LO.Z0Z1 (Sunday),” read the notice.

Moreover, JKPSC has also issued a notice regarding excess fees remitted by the candidates against a single application. As per the notice, candidates who have deposited excess fees have been asked to provide the correct account details in the prescribed format on or before May 25. Meanwhile, those candidates who have already received back excess payment through concerned banks as ‘charge back’ need not furnish the details.

The JKPSC Combined Competitive Exam is being conducted to fill up 187 vacancies in various state departments including administrative service, police service and accounts service. Candidates who will qualify the prelims exam will be eligible to appear for the main exam.