State Bank of India (SBI) will soon conclude the online application process for recruitment to 5,000+ vacancies of Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) in the clerical cadre in 18 different circles around the country. Interested and eligible candidates can apply at the SBI career portal sbi.co.in/web/careers till May 20. Earlier, the deadline was May 17 but was extended.

SBI has additionally notified 454 backlog vacancies for which the recruitment process will run parallel to that of regular vacancies. Candidates can apply for vacancies in one State only.

Here’s SBI Junior Associate recruitment 2021 notification.

Eligibility criteria

Age: Candidate shall not be below 20 years and not above 28 years as on April 1, 2021. Relaxation in the upper age limit is applicable to reserved category candidates.

Educational qualification: Graduation in any discipline from a recognized University. Those who are in the final year/semester of their graduation may also apply provisionally subject to the condition that, if provisionally selected, they will have to produce proof of having passed the graduation examination on or before August 16.

Selection procedure

SBI will conduct a preliminary examination will be conducted tentatively in the month of June 2021 and Main Examination will be conducted tentatively on July 31. Provisional selection will be made on the basis of the candidate’s performance in the main exam. Final selection will be subject to verification of eligibility for the post and qualifying in test of specified opted local language, where applicable.

Application fee

Candidates (General/ OBC/ EWS) are required to pay an online application fee of Rs 750.

Steps to apply for SBI Junior Associate recruitment 2021: