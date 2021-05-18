The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced that it will release the result of the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET 2021) on May 20. Candidates will be able to check their result online at the official website icsi.edu from 3.00 PM on Thursday.

“The Result of CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) held on 8th and 10th May, 2021 would be declared on Thursday, the 20th May, 2021 at 3:00 PM. The result along with individual candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks will be made available on the Institute’s website,” ICSI said in a statement.

The ICSI CSEET 2021 exam was held through remote proctored mode with an MCQ pattern for a duration of 120 Minute.

The Institute will upload the formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of CS Executive Entrance Test on the website immediately after the declaration of result for downloading by candidates for their reference, use and records. No physical copy of Result-cum-Marks statement shall be issued to the candidates, ICSI said.

Here’s ICSI notice on CSEET May 2021 result date.

About CSEET

CSEET is an all-India computer-based entrance exam for students seeking admission in the Company Secretary Course including graduates/postgraduates, etc. The passing of the CSEET is mandatory for all candidates to register for CS Executive Programme.

Candidates shall be declared ‘PASS’ in CSEET on securing 40% marks in each paper and 50% marks in the aggregate.