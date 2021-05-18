Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) will begin the interview round for the recruitment of Medical Officers from June 1. Candidates who applied for the vacancies can check the notice on the official website mppsc.nic.in.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 727 vacancies of Medical Officers in the state Department of Public Health & Family Welfare. Applications were invited in February and March this year.

MPPSC will select candidates on the basis of an interview round to be held at its office in Indore. The interview call letter will be uploaded on the website for download on May 23. The call letter will include the date and time of the interview and other details.

In its notice, MPPSC said candidates have to arrive at the center an hour before the interviews begin at 10.30 AM. Moreover, they will have to carry a negative RT-PCR Covid-19 test that shall not be more than three days old.

Candidates are advised to read all guidelines mentioned in their call letter.

Here’s MPPSC Medical Officer interview round notice.

Additionally, the Commission has also released a list of candidates whose applications have been rejected on various grounds. The list is available on the website and at the direct link here.