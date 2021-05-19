Indian Institute of Science Bangalore, IISc will close the JAM 2021 admission registrations tomorrow i.e. May 20 on its official website. Candidates who have been declared qualified in the entrance examination can apply online for the masters programmes using the prescribed Admission Form available on the official website jam.iisc.ac.in.

Earlier, the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) registration forms were scheduled to release on April 15 and the last date to submit was April 28.

Steps to register for JAM 2021:

Visit the official website jam.iisc.ac.in On the homepage, click on “Candidate Portal (JOAPS)“ Login and fill in the required details including choice of the programmes, educational qualifications, percentage of marks/CGPA, category, PwD status, etc. Pay the application fee and submit Take a printout of the application form for future reference

Here’s the direct link to register for JAM 2021.

The Admission Form will not be considered if it is found incomplete in any respect or if it is not accompanied by the payment and the candidate will not be considered for admission, irrespective of satisfying the ER and MEQ of any programme(s) for which the Admission Form has been submitted. Also, a candidate will be considered for admission only to the programme(s), given in his/her Admission Form, read the statement on the official website.

JAM 2021 was conducted on February 14 and the result was announced on March 20. The scorecard was released on March 27 and will remain available till July 31.

As many as 14,725 candidates have scored above the cut-off marks, reports NDTV.

According to the JAM 2021 calendar, the first admission list will be released on June 16, the second on July 1 and the third on July 16. The admission will be closed from July 20, 2021.