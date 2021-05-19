Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has extended the deadline to submit online applications for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture & Medical Common Entrance Test-2021 (TS EAMCET-2021). Interested and eligible candidates can now apply for the TS EAMCET 2021 without late fee on the official website eamcet.tsche.ac.in till May 26. Earlier, the deadline was May 18.

Applications for TS EAMCET 2021 can be submitted with a late fee till June 28. The regular application fee for Engineering and Agriculture and Medical is Rs 800 each. Candidates applying for all three subjects will have to pay Rs 1,600.

The state-level entrance exam is scheduled to be held from July 5 to 9 and will be conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad (JNTU) on behalf of TSCHE. The exam is the prerequisite for admission into various UG professional courses offered in the state of Telangana.

Here’s direct link to check TS EAMCET 2021 detailed notification.

Steps to apply for TS EAMCET 2021:

Visit website eamcet.tsche.ac.in Click on, ‘Pay Registration Fee’ Fill in the details and pay the application fee Proceed to fill the application form Fill in the details and preview/ submit Download and print the application for future reference

Here’s the direct link to apply for TS EAMCET 2021.