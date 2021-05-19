Punjab State Transmission Corporation Limited (PSTCL) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Assistant Lineman, Architect and Assistant Sub Station Attendant (ASSA) on its website. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website pstcl.org from May 20 starting 10.00 AM. The last day to apply is June 11 (upto 5.00 PM).

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 350 vacancies Assistant Lineman, 150 vacancies of Assistant Sub Station Attendant and one post of Architect. The last date for the payment of the registration fee is June 15.

Here’s PSTCL Asst Lineman, ASSA recruitment 2021 notification.

Eligibility criteria Post Age limit Qualification Assistant Lineman 18-37 Punjabi pass of Matriculation (Class 10) or its equivalent and a full-time regular ITI in Electrician/ Wireman Trade from a recognized institution. Assistant Sub Station Attendant 18-37 Punjabi pass of Matriculation (Class 10) or its equivalent and a full-time regular ITI in Electrician/ Wireman Trade from a recognized institution. Architect 20-37 Degree/Diploma in Architecture with a minimum five year experience.

Application fee

Candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 1200. SC/EWS/PWD candidates will have relaxation to the amount.

Selection process

PSTCL will select candidates through an online test to be held in June/July. Candidates as per the merit list will be called for document verification. The final selection will be done on the basis of online test and eligibility requirements.

The shortlisted candidates will be posted anywhere in Punjab or any other place in India under the jurisdiction of PSTCL.