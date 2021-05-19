Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the document verification schedule for provisionally shortlisted candidates for recruitment to divisional/ district cadre posts. The list has been prepared on the basis of percentile score acquired by candidates in the online examination whose result was declared last month.

Due to a surge in Covid-19 cases across the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir and rapidly changing circumstances, lockdown restrictions including social distancing norms and health considerations, the JKSSB has decided to seek the documents of shortlisted candidates through online mode in phased manners.

Here’s JKSSB 2021 divisional/district cadre online DV schedule.

The first phase of online Document Verification will be conducted between May 20 and 31 for over 3000 candidates. Candidates will have to submit their requisite self-attested document(s) in a PDF format through the link provided on the official website jkssb.nic.in. The candidate can log in through the link by entering their Roll Number and the password issued on their admit card.

The list of documents to be submitted online is mentioned in the JKSSB notice.

The notification for phase two of document verification will be issued separately.

JKSSB is conducting the recruitment to fill a total of 1997 vacancies for various posts under the PM Package for Kashmiri Migrants and Non-Migrant Kashmiri Pandits. The posts include Sub-Inspector, Assistant Compiler, Depot Assistant, Class-IV, and others. The exam was held from March 29 to April 5, 2021.