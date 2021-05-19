Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has issued the official notification for the HP Administrative Service Combined Competitive Exam, 2020. The exam will be conducted for recruitment to 16 various posts in different state government departments.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the exam at the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in till June 15.

Vacancy details

HPAS Personnel: 8

HP Police Service: 4

Assistant Registrar: 2

District Controller: 1

Tehsildar: 1

Here’s HP Administrative Service Combined Competitive Exam, 2020 notification.

Eligibility criteria

Age limit: A candidate must have attained the age of 21 years and must not have attained the age of 35 years on January 1, 2021. Five years relaxation in upper age limit only to the bonafide SC/ST/OBC/WFF/PWD of Himachal Pradesh.

Educational qualification: A candidate must possess a Bachelor’s Degree or its equivalent from a recognized University

Exam procedure

HPPSC will conduct the HP Administrative Service Combined Competitive Exam, 2020 at 12 cities across the state. Initially, a Preliminary examination consisting of two papers based on objective type (multiple choices) questions will be held. The candidates declared qualified in the Preliminary examination will be admitted for Main Examination. The shortlisted candidates will then appear for the interview round.

Exam fees

An examination fee of Rs 400 will be charged online. Reserved category candidates will have to pay Rs 100.

Steps to apply for HPAS Combined Competitive Exam 2020:

Visit HPPSC website hppsc.hp.gov.in Go to the ‘Apply Online’ section and click on online application Register yourself in the new portal through the ‘New Registration’ link Login and apply for the exam and fill application form Upload documents, pay fees and submit Download application form and take printout.

Here’s direct link to apply online.