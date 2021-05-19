The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has cancelled the Class 10 exam and postponed the Class 12 exam amid the coronavirus pandemic. NIOS Class 10 and Class 12 exams were scheduled to be held in June 2021.

NIOS said it will devise suitable criteria for assessment to prepare the Class 10 result. Students who are not satisfied with the results will be given chance to appear in a public exam or through an on-demand exam after the situation improves.

In respect of the Class 12 examination, NIOS is closely watching the situation and will review the situation by June 20. The notification in this regard will be issued 15 days prior to the date of the exam.

Here’s NIOS exam postponement notice.