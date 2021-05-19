Railway Recruitment Cell, Mumbai has notified 3,591 apprentice slots for training at various divisions, workshops within the jurisdiction of Western Railways for the year 2021-22. The online application process will commence on May 25 and continue till June 24. Interested and eligible candidates can apply at the official website rrc-wr.com.

Eligibility criteria

Age Limit: The lower and upper age limit is 15 and 24 years as on June 24. Upper age limit is relaxable by 05 years in case of SC/ST applicants and 03 years in case of OBC Applicants.

Education qualification: Candidates should have passed Matriculation or Class 10 with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate from the recognized Board.

Technical qualification requirement: - ITI certificate affiliated to NCVT / SCVT is compulsory in relevant trade. More details in the notification.

Here’s RRC Mumbai Apprentice recruitment 2021 notification.

Selection Process

RRC Mumbai will select candidates based on the merit list which would be based on the average of the percentage of marks obtained by the Applicants in both Matriculation [with minimum 50% (aggregate) marks] and ITI examination. The final selection of applicants would be subject to verification of original testimonials and Medical Fitness Certificate.

Application fee

An application fee of Rs 100 is applicable, except for SC/ST/PWD/Women applicants.