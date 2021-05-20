Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) will soon conclude the online application process for direct recruitment to various posts in the state government. Candidates can apply for the vacancies at the official website hpsssb.hp.gov.in till today i.e., May 20.

Earlier, the last date to submit the application form was May 9.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 379 vacancies for various posts including — Staff Nurse (90), Pharmacist (Allopathy) (100), Junior Office Assistant (23), Junior Civil Engineer (10), Fireman (43), Clerk (10) and others.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The candidates must have attained the age of 18 years and should not be more than the age of 45 years as on January 1, 2021. The upper age relaxation by five years is applicable to candidates belonging to reserved categories.

Educational Qualification:

Staff Nurse: The candidates must have passed Class 12 preferably with Science from a recognized Board of School Education and have qualified ‘A’ Grade Nurse (Diploma in GNM) or BSc Nursing from a recognized University/Institution.

Pharmacist (Allopathy): The candidates should have passes Class 12 with Science from a recognized Board of School Education. They should hold a degree or diploma in Pharmacy from a recognized University or an Institution duly recognized by the Central/State Government and must be registered with the Pharmacy Council of the concerned State/Central Government.

Accountant: The candidates must have completed B.Com and have knowledge of computer application, preparation of tally accounts/balance sheet experience of commercial accountancy. More details available in the official notification.

Examination fee

Applicants have to pay Rs 360 as an examination fee. There are concessions to reserved categories.

Steps to apply for HPSSC recruitment 2021:

Visit the official website hpsssb.hp.gov.in On the homepage, click on, “Apply Online” Now click on “Click here to apply now” Fill in your details and login Apply for the desired post Pay the application fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to apply for the vacancies.

Selection Process

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a Written Test of 85 marks followed by the evaluation process of 15 Marks.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.