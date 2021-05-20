Punjab State Transmission Corporation Limited (PSTCL) has started the online registration process for recruitment to various posts of Assistant Lineman, Architect and Assistant Sub Station Attendant (ASSA) on its website. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on PSTCL’s website pstcl.org till June 11 (upto 5.00 PM).

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 350 vacancies Assistant Lineman, 150 vacancies of Assistant Sub Station Attendant and one post of Architect. The last date for the payment of the registration fee is June 15.

Here’s PSTCL Asst Lineman, ASSA recruitment 2021 notification.

Eligibility criteria

Age Limit: The applicants must have attained the age of 18 years and should not be more than the age of 37 years. However, the minimum age criteria for the post of Architect is 20 years.

Educational Qualification

Assistant Lineman: Punjabi pass of Matriculation (Class 10) or its equivalent and a full-time regular ITI in Electrician/ Wireman Trade from a recognized institution.

Assistant Sub Station Attendant: Punjabi pass of Matriculation (Class 10) or its equivalent and a full-time regular ITI in Electrician/ Wireman Trade from a recognized institution.

Architect: Degree/Diploma in Architecture with a minimum five year experience.

Application Fee

Candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 1200. SC/EWS/PWD candidates will have relaxation to the amount.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website pstcl.org On the homepage, click on “RECRUITMENT AGAINST CRA-11/2021(Apply Online)” Read the instructions, click on “I Agree” and proceed with registration Login and fill the application form Upload documents, pay the fee and submit form Take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to apply for the vacancies.

Selection Process

PSTCL will select candidates through an online test to be held in June/July. Candidates as per the merit list will be called for document verification. The final selection will be done on the basis of online test and eligibility requirements.

The shortlisted candidates will be posted anywhere in Punjab or any other place in India under the jurisdiction of PSTCL.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.