Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) will today conclude the registration process for recruitment to various posts of MTS, Investigator and others. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on BECIL’s official website becil.com.

Earlier, the last date to submit the application forms was April 22, 2021.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 567 vacancies, of which, 350 vacancies are for the post of Investigator, 145 for Supervisors, 2 for System Analyst, 19 for Senior Domain Expert, 25 for Junior Domain Expert, 16 for Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS), 5 for Subject Matter Expert (SME), and 5 for Young Professionals.

Here’s the direct link to the official notification.

Steps to apply for the vacancies:

Visit the official website becilmol.cbtexam.in Register and login using the ID and password Fill in the required details Make the application payment and submit Download and take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to the registration form.

The admit card for written test will be released on the official website becil.com.

Selection Process

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written examination for some posts and interviews for other posts. “Tentative centres/ locations for the written exam are — Bangalore, Pune, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Delhi/NCR, Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Patna, Guwahati, Kanpur/ Lucknow. However, the number of centres will be increased or decreased depending on the number of candidates,” read the notification.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.