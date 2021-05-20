Today i.e., May 20 is the last day to register for VIT Engineering Entrance Exam 2021 on Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) official website vit.ac.in. The entrance exam will be held on May 28, 29 and 31.

Earlier, the application submission deadline was March 30 and the exams were scheduled to be held in June in a physical mode. The decision to defer the registrations and prepone the examination was taken amid the COVID-919 situation.

VITEEE 2021 will be conducted in an online remote-proctored mode as part of which the candidates will be appearing for the papers from their personal devices (laptop/desktop) while they will be supervised by an examiner using a web camera.

VITEEE 2021 is being held for admissions to undergraduate engineering courses offered by both campuses, VIT Vellore and VIT Chennai.

Candidates applying for the Undergraduate Engineering admission in 2021 should have secured a minimum aggregate of 60% in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics/Biology in the qualifying examination (+2/Intermediate).

After the examination, VIT will be announcing the counselling dates for the qualifying candidates.

Steps to apply for VITEEE 2021:

Visit official website viteee.vit.ac.in Register using personal and contact details Generate your login credentials and proceed further Fill the application form, upload documents Submit form and download a copy

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.