The Punjab State Cooperative Bank Limited (PSCB) has extended the online application deadline for recruitment to various posts of Sr Manager, Manager, IT Officer and others. Eligible candidates can now apply for the vacancies on the official website pscb.in till June 4.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 856 vacancies, of which, 40 vacancies are for the post of Senior Manager, 60 for Manager, 7 for Information Technology Officer, 739 for Clerk-cum Data Entry Operator, and 10 for Steno-typist.

Here’s the released notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The candidates must have attained the age of 18 years and should not be more than the age of 37 years as on January 1, 2021. The upper age relaxation applicable to candidates falling under the reserved category.

Educational Qualification:

Senior Manager/ Manager: Post Graduate with 50 percent marks from any recognized University or MFC/MBA with 50 percent marks. More details in the notice.

IT officer: The candidates must hold MCA/ MSc Information Technology degree with 50 percent marks. Candidate must have passed Punjabi examination of Matriculation standard. More details in the notice.

Clerk-cum Data Entry Operator: Candidates should a PG degree and have passed Punjabi Language examination of Matriculation standard. More details in the notice.

Steno-typist: Diploma/ Certificate (Minimum 6 months) in Computer from an Institute having ISO Certification and have passed Punjabi Language examination of Matriculation standard. More details in the notice.

Application Fee

Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs 1400 except for applicants from SC category. The application fee for SC category candidates is Rs 700.

Here’s the direct link to the official notification.

Steps to apply for the vacancies:

Visit the official website pscb.in Click on “Recruitment” tab under Categories section Click on the New Registration Log in using the registered email ID Fill the application form, upload the document and pay the fee Submit and take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to apply for the vacancies.

Selection Process

Selection will be done on the basis of written test. There shall be no interview. The shortlisted candidates for the post of Steno-Typist will have to appear for Punjabi and English Shorthand skill test in addition to written test. The skill test will be a qualifying test only.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.