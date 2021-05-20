The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has declared the results of the CS Executive Entrance Test or CSEET May 2021 on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the ICSI CSEET May 2021 exam can check the result at icsi.edu.

Candidates can also check their subject-wise break-up of marks on the institute’s website. The ICSI CSEET 2021 exam was held on May 8 and 10 through remote proctored mode with an MCQ pattern for a duration of 120 Minute.

The Institute will upload the formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of CS Executive Entrance Test on the website immediately after the declaration of result for downloading by candidates for their reference, use and records. No physical copy of Result-cum-Marks statement shall be issued to the candidates, ICSI said.

Here is the direct link to ICSI CSEET 2021 result.

Steps to check ICSI CSEET May 2021 result:

Visit ICSI website icsi.edu Click on the CSEET 2021 result link Login using CSEET registration number and date of birth CSEET 2021 result will be displayed on the screen Download and print a copy.

CSEET is an all-India entrance exam for students seeking admission in the Company Secretary Course including graduates/postgraduates, etc. The passing of the CS Executive Entrance Test is mandatory for all candidates to register for CS Executive Programme.

Candidates shall be declared ‘PASS’ in CSEET on securing 40% marks in each paper and

50% marks in the aggregate.

Meanwhile, ICSI has commenced the online registration process for CSEET July 2021 session. Candidates can apply for the exam at the official website icsi.edu. The last day to register for the entrance test is June 15. CSEET July 2021 exam will be held on July 10 (Saturday).