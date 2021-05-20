Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the Term End Exam (TEE) December 2020 exam result. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their results through the official site ignou.ac.in.

IGNOU has released the result in the form of mark sheets that includes subject-wise marks obtained by candidates who have appeared for the exam. To access the result, students need to enter their enrollment number on the result page.

“The remaining results of Term-End, Assignment, Practical, and Project awards are a continuous process and will be updated soon. In case any student is found to be booked under unfair means, the result of the particular student will be Cancelled,” read a note on the website.

Re-evaluation application open

IGNOU has also allowed the appeared students for the December TEE exam to apply for the re-evaluation. The last date for submission of the re-evaluation form for the TEE December 2020 exam is till May 31. The facility is given as a one-time measure for those students whose maximum 30 days submission is over.

As per the official notice, the 30 days submission time is available for all those students whose results are being declared from May 2 onwards.

