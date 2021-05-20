Rashtriya Indian Military College (RIMC) has postponed the application deadline for the entrance examinations 2021 amid prevailing COVID-19 situation and considering the lockdown situation in same States. Candidates can apply at the official website rimc.gov.in on or before June 10. Earlier, the last date to submit the application was May 21.

The revised examination schedule will be intimated later. Previously, the exam was scheduled to be conducted on June 5.

“The Commandant, Rashtriya Indian Military College, Dehradun has informed that the last date for submission of application form for June, 2021 Entrance Examination has now been extended up to 10th June , 2021 due to prevailing COVID-19 situation and considering the lockdown situation in same States. Interested candidates may submit their filled in applications in the Commission’s Office, Vijayawada (or) send via post on (or) before 10th June 2021,” read the notice.

The entrance exam will be conducted by RIMC, Dehradun for the term commencing January 2022.

The application fee is Rs 600 for the candidates under the general category.

RIMC eligibility criteria

Boys studying in Class 7 or passed Class 7 are eligible to apply for admission. The students must not be less than the age of 11 and half years and should not have attained the age of 13 years as of January 1, 2022.

