The result of the National Talent Search Exam or NTSE stage 2 exam 2020 will be declared on July 10, the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has announced. The NTSE Stage 2 exam was held on February 14. The exam comprised of two papers — Mental Ability Test (MAT) and Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT) — of 100 marks.

In a notice, NCERT said the work related to the processing of NTSE exam result is in progress despite of the Covid-19 pandemic. “Candidates will be able to check their OMR answer sheet along with the final scoring keys on NCERT website on June 15th, 2021. Final results expected to be declared by July 10th, 2021.”

Here’s NTSE Stage 2 2020 result notice.

The draft answer keys were released in March and objections were invited till April 7.

About NTSE Stage 2 exam 2020

The National Talent Search Exam is conducted every year at two levels: Stage-I (State/UT level) and Stage-II (national level). About 2,000 scholarships are awarded for different stages of education right from Class 10 to the doctoral level.

Only those candidates who have cleared the Stage-I exam are eligible for the national level test conducted by NCERT.

The final award shall be declared on the basis of combined scores of MAT and SAT. Only the selected candidates shall be informed by registered letter and through the NCERT website ncert.nic.in. Marks obtained by the candidates in the written examination will be revealed to all the candidates individually through the NCERT website.