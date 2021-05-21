National Health Mission, Madhya Pradesh (NHM MP) will today i.e., May 21 conclude the online application process for recruitment to the post of Staff Nurse in Super Specialty Hospital (SSB) Rewa (MP). Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at mponline.gov.in.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 19 vacancies. The application process began on May 5, 2021. The last day to make changes to the applications is May 22

The examination is scheduled to be held on June 11 and admit cards will be made available to the candidates from June 2.

Here’s the direct link to the official notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The candidates must have attained the age of 18 years and must not be more than the age of 40 years as on January 1, 2021. Upper age relaxation applicable to candidates falling under the reserved category.

Educational Qualification: The candidates should have passed Class 12. The applicant should have completed BSc Nursing or General Nursing. More details in the official notification. More details in the notification.

Steps to apply for Staff Nurse vacancies:

Visit the official website mponline.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Click Here to Apply Recruitment of Staff Nurse in Super Specialty Hospital (SSB) Rewa (MP).” Now click on “Click Here to apply” under “Services” tab Fill in the application form Upload the required documents and submit Take a printout of the application for future reference

Here’s the direct link to apply for the Staff Nurse posts.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.