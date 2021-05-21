Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) will today i.e., May 21 conclude the online application process for the post of Trainee Engineer on a contract basis for its Military Communication SBU, Bengaluru complex. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the BEL official website bel-india.in.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 30 vacancies. Trainee Engineer-I will be engaged initially for a period of one year which may be extended up to a maximum of three years (including the initial period) based on requirement and individual performance.

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: The upper age limit of a candidate is 25 years as of April 1, 2021. There are relaxations for reserved categories.

Educational Qualification: Candidates should possess (4 years) BE/B.Tech course in the following Engineering disciplines –Electronics/Electronics & Communication/ E&T/Telecommunication.

Here’s BEL Trainee Engineer recruitment 2021 advertisement.

Application Fee

Candidates have to pay Rs 200 as an application fee (PWD/SC/ST categories exempted).

Selection Procedure

Candidates will be shortlisted for interviews based on their educational qualifications and experience. The dates of the selections, timings and venue will be intimated to the shortlisted candidates through e-mail only. List of candidates shortlisted for interview will also be uploaded on the BEL website.

Steps to apply for BEL recruitment 2021

Visit official website bel-india.in Go to ‘Career’ section – ‘Recruitment Advertisement’ Click on he apply link for the post Register online and proceed with application form Upload documents, pay fee ad submit form Print a copy of the form for future reference

Here’s direct link to apply for BEL recruitment 2021.