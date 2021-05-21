Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has started the online application process for recruitment to various posts of Senior Industrial Promotion Officer, Block Level Extension Officer and Excise and Taxation Officer. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in till June 18.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 168 vacancies, of which, 56 vacancies are for the post of Senior Industrial Promotion officers, 61 vacancies for Block-level extension officers, and 51 vacancies are for Excise and Taxation Inspectors, reports JAGRAN Josh.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicants should have attained the age of 18 years and should not be more than the age of 37 years as on January 1, 2021.

Educational Qualification

Senior Industrial Promotion Officer: Graduation in any field from a recognized University with minimum 50 percent marks in qualifying exam.

Block Level Extension Officer: The candidates should have a Punjabi subject at the Matriculation level.

Excise and Taxation Inspector: The applicants hold a bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized University or institution or its equivalent. The candidates should possess at least 120 hours course with working experience in the use of personal computers or Information Technology in office productivity applications or desktop publishing applications from a govt. Recognized institution.

Application Fee

The candidates from the general category are required to pay a fee of Rs 1,000. The candidates from SC/ ST/ EWS, Ex-servicemen and dependent, and Handicapped are required to pay Rs 250, Rs 200 and Rs 500, respectively.

Steps to apply for vacancies

Visit the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Online Applications” Click on “Online Application of Advertisement No. 09/2021 for the post of Senior Industrial Promotion Officer, Block Level Extension Officer...” Click on ‘New Registration’ and fill the form Upload the documents, pay the fees and submit Download the application form and take a printout for future reference

