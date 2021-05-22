Defence Services Staff College (DSSC) will today conclude the online applications for the recruitment to 83 vacancies of Clerk, MTS, Steno and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply on the official website dssc.gov.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 83 vacancies, out of which, 4 vacancies are for the Stenographer Grade II posts, 10 for Lower Division Clerk, 7 for Civilian Motor Driver (Ordinary Grade), 1 for Sukhani, 1 for Carpenter, and 60 for Multi Tasking Staff – (Office and Training).

Here’s the direct link to the official notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicants must have attained the age of 18 years and the candidates applying for the posts of Stenographer Grade II posts, Lower Division Clerk, and Civilian Motor Driver (Ordinary Grade) must not be more than the age of 27 years. The upper age limit for other posts is 25 years as on May 22, 2021.

Educational Qualification

Stenographer Grade II: Class 12th pass from a recognized Board or University or equivalent qualification.

Lower Division Clerk: Class 12th pass from a recognized Board or University or equivalent qualification and typing speed of 35 words per minute in English or 30 words per minute in Hindi.

Civilian Motor Driver (Ordinary Grade): Class 12th pass from a recognized Board or University or equivalent qualification and must possess the civilian driving license for heavy vehicles.

Sukhani: Class 12th pass from a recognized Board or University or equivalent qualification and should hold a certificate in swimming from a recognized Organisation.

Carpenter: Class 12th pass from a recognized Board or University or equivalent qualification and two years experience from a recognized Organisation or Undertaking in the trade.

Multi Tasking Staff – Office and Training: Matriculation pass or equivalent from a recognized Board/Institute.

Selection Process

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of the written test followed by skill/physical test wherever applicable based on merit/category in the written test.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website dssc.gov.in Click on “Careers” tab Click on “Defence Services Staff College inviting application for LDC, Stenographer, MTS and Other posts through Offline mode...” Download the application form, fill it up and attach all the documents Send it to “The Commandant, Defence Services Staff College, Wellington (Nilgiris) – 643 231. Tamil Nadu”

Here’s the direct link to download the application form

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.