The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will close the online application window tomorrow (May 22) for interested candidates to register for the CS exams June 2021 session. The registration portal was reopened on May 15. Applications will be accepted on the official website icsi.edu.

The Institute reopened the application window as a special case on account of the postponement of examination arising out of coronavirus pandemic. The CS Foundation/ Executive/ Professional Program Exams due to be held in June have been deferred.

An examination fee of Rs 1200 is applicable for Foundation, Executive (per module) and Professional (per module) programmes.

Earlier, the last date for submission of the examination form for CS examinations for the June 2021 session was March 31 without late fees and April 9 with late fees.

The new examination schedule, depending upon the situation of pandemic will be reviewed based on directives/guidelines of the various Government departments issued from time to time and a revised timetable for the CS exams will be issued and hosted on the website in due course of time. A notice of at least 30 days will be given before the start of the examinations.