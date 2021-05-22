The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has once again extended the online registration deadline for recruitment to more than 9000 vacancies of Sub Inspector, Platoon Commander and Fire Officer-II. Interested and eligible candidates can now apply for the vacancies on UPPRPB’s official website uppbpb.gov.in till June 15.

Earlier, the last date to fill up the applications was May 30. The registration process commenced on April 1, 2021.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 9534 vacancies, of which, 9027 vacancies are for the post of Sub Inspector, 484 for Platoon Commander and 23 for Fire Officer-II.

Here’s the direct link to the official notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The candidates must have attained the age of 21 years and must not be more than the age of 28 years as on July 1, 2021. Upper age relaxation applicable to candidates falling under the reserved criteria.

Educational Qualification:

For SI/ Platoon Commander: The candidate should hold a Bachelor’s Degree from any recognised university or its equivalent.

Fire Officer-II: The candidates should hold a Bachelor’s Degree (Science) from any recognised university or its equivalent.

Application Fee

The candidates are required to pay the application fee of Rs 400.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit UPPRPB website uppbpb.gov.in Click on the online application link for the posts and register Complete basic registration and fill application form Upload documents, pay fees and submit form Download application form and take a printout

Selection Process

The selection process will consist of an online written examination followed by document verification and Physical Efficiency Test (PET).

The online written examination will consist of a total of 400 marks. Candidates who fail to achieve a minimum of 35% in the individual subject and 50% in total will not be shortlisted for the recruitment process.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.