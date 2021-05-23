Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL) has extended the deadline to submit online applications for more than 1000 Junior Manager and Executive posts. Interested and eligible applicants can now register on the official website dfccil.com till July 23. Earlier, the last day to apply was May 23.

The company said the decision to extend the application deadline was taken in view of the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown situations across the country.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 1074 vacancies of which — 31 posts are for Junior Manager (Civil) vacancies, 77 for Junior Manager (Operations & BD), 3 for Junior Manager (Mechanical), 73 for Executive (Civil), 42 for Executive (Electrical), 87 for Executive (Signal & Telecommunication), 237 for Executive (Operations & BD), 3 for Executive (Mechanical), 135 for Junior Executive (Electrical), 147 for Junior Executive (Signal & Telecommunication), 225 for Junior Executive (Operations & BD), and 14 for Junior Executive (Mechanical).

Eligibility criteria:

Age Limit: The applicants must have attained the age of 18 years and must not be more than the age of 27 and 30 years for the post of Jr Manager and Executive/ Jr Executive, respectively. Upper age relaxation applicable to candidates falling under the reserved category.

Educational qualifications: Applicants are advised to read the recruitment advertisement in detail.

Candidates will be recruited on the basis of a computer-based test to be held tentatively in September/October 2021. Admit card for written test, containing the details of the centre/venue for the examination etc., will be sent to the candidates at their registered e-mail ID.

Here’s DFCCIL recruitment 2021 official notification.

Application fee

The candidates applying for the post of Junior Manager, Executive, and Jr Executive are required to pay a fee of Rs 1000, Rs 900, and 700, respectively.

Steps to apply for DFCCIL vacancies:

Visit the official website dfccil.com Click on “Advt. No. 04/2021: Direct recruitment from Open Market in Civil, Electrical, S&T, Operations & BD and Mechanical Departments of DFCCIL...” Click on “Click here to apply” Register and apply for the vacancies Pay the application fee Submit the application form and take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to apply for the vacancies.