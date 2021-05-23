The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has decided to allow Class 12 students set to appear for the board exam to register for CS Executive programme 2021. Such candidates who have cleared the entrance exam, CSEET 2021, can apply for provisional registration, according to a notice posted on the official website icsi.edu.

To be eligible for admission to CS Executive programme, candidates must have passed the Senior Secondary (Class 12) exam and the CSEET exam.

ICSI said the decision to relax the condition has been taken “in order to mitigate the difficulties being faced by the students who have already passed CSEET and awaiting the results of the 10+2 examination”. It noted that in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Central and State boards in India have postponed the Class 12 exams schedule to be held in 2021.

“Accordingly, the students who have qualified CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) and are scheduled to appear in the 12th examinations in 2021 conducted by the Central and State board ahall be allowed to seek provisional registration to Executive Programme subject to submission of proof of passing the (10+2) 12th examinations within six months from the date of such provisional registration,” ICSI said in its notice.

Here’s ICSI CS Executive programme notice.

Candidates can register for the executive programme till May 31 and shall be eligible to appear in all modules during the December 2021 session of examinations.