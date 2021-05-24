Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the final results of the Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2020, on its official website upsc.gov.in.

The CDS Exam (I) 2020 was conducted by UPSC and interviews held by the Services Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence for admission to the 113th Short Service Commission Course (for Men) and 27th Short Service Commission Women (Non-Technical) Course at Officers Training Academy, Chennai, commencing in April, 2021.

Here’s UPSC CDS exam (I) 2020 result.

The number of vacancies as intimated for 113th Short Service Commission Course (for Men) is 225 and for 27th Short Service Commission Women (NonTechnical) Course is 16. However, a total 147 (96+51) have been selected.

“The results of Medical Examination of candidates have not been taken into account in preparing the merit list. The candidature of all the candidates is Provisional. Verification of Date of Birth and Educational Qualification of these Candidates will be done by Army Head Quarter,” read the UPSC notice.

Marks of the candidates will be available within 15 days from the date of declaration of final results on the Commission’s website for 30 days.