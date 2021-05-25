Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) will conclude the online application process for the recruitment of 140 Assistant Professors at the state Medical Education Department today. Candidates can access the recruitment notification and apply for the vacancies at the CGPSC’s website psc.cg.gov.in.

Earlier, the application deadline was May 5, 2021, which was deferred due to lockdown at various districts amid COVID-19 spike.

The candidates are required to pay the application fee of Rs 300.

Assistant Professors will be hired for both Broad Specialities and Super Specialities. CGPSC will conduct a selection test followed by an interview round to recruit candidates.

The age limit for candidates outside Chhattisgarh is 25-30, while that of state domiciles is 25-40.

Candidates are advised to read the recruitment advertisement carefully to get more details on the vacancies, eligibility, etc.

Here’s CGPSC Assistant Professor recruitment 2021 notification.

Steps to apply for CGPSC Asst Professor recruitment 2021:

Visit CGPSC website psc.cg.gov.in Go to ‘Online Application’ section and select Assistant Professor Click on the apply link and proceed to registration window Fill the application form, pay fee and submit Download and take a printout of the form for future reference

Here’s direct link to apply for CGPSC Assistant Professor recruitment 2021.