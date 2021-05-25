Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has today started online application process for recruitment to various posts including Trained Graduate Teacher, Counsellor, Assistant Teacher, and others. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in till June 24.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up 7236 posts under different departments of the Government of NCT of Delhi. The official recruitment notification is available on the official website. Interested applicants are advised to read the advertisement in detail to determine eligibility criteria.

Here’s DSSSB recruitment 2021 notification.

Vacancy Details

TGT - 6258

6258 Assistant Teacher Primary - 554

554 Assistant Teacher Nursery - 74

- 74 LDC - 278

- 278 Counselor - 50

- 50 Head Clerk - 12

- 12 Patwari - 10

Application Fee

Candidates are required to pay the examination fee of Rs 100. Women/SC/ST/PWD/Ex-Serviceman category are exempted from paying application fees.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in Click on the, “LINK FOR ONLINE APPLICATION REGISTRATION SYSTEM (OARS)” On the new webpage, click on ‘New Registration’ Register and proceed with the application for desired post Pay the applicable fee and submit Take a printout of the application form for future reference

Here’s the direct link to apply for DSSSB recruitment 2021.

Selection Process

DSSSB will select candidates through the One Tier/ Two Tier examination scheme and skill test. The Board will conduct One-tier and two-tier examinations for the postcodes as per the examination scheme given in the notification.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.