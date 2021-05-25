Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will close the online application window tomorrow, May 26, for the Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test or TS LAWCET-2021 and Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture & Medical Common Entrance Test-2021 (TS EAMCET-2021). Interested and eligible candidates can now apply for the exams without a late fee on the respective official website eamcet.tsche.ac.in and lawcet.tsche.ac.in.

The state-level TS LAWCET and TS EAMCET 2021 will be held on August 23 and from July 5 to 9 respectively. The Osmania University will conduct the LAWCET exam while Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad (JNTU) will hold the TS EAMCET on behalf of TSCHE.

TS LAWCET exam is the prerequisite for admission into 3-year / 5-year LL.B. Regular Courses and 2 year LL.M. Courses in law colleges in Telangana for the academic year 2021-2022. TS EAMCET exam is the prerequisite for admission into various UG professional courses offered in the state of Telangana.

Application fee

The application fee for LAWCET is Rs 800 and for PGLCET is Rs 1,000.

The regular application fee for EAMCET Engineering and Agriculture and Medical is Rs 800 each. Candidates applying for all three subjects will have to pay Rs 1,600.

Candidates are advised to read the detailed notification for the entrance exams available on the website to determine eligibility criteria, syllabi, etc.

Here’s TS LAWCET 2021 detailed notification.

Here’s TS EAMCET 2021 detailed notification.

Steps to apply for TS LAWCET 2021:

Visit website lawcet.tsche.ac.in Click on, ‘Application Fee Payment’ Fill in the details and pay the application fee Proceed to fill the application form Fill in the details and preview/ submit Download and print the application for future reference

Here’s the direct link to apply for TS LAWCET 2021.

Steps to apply for TS EAMCET 2021:

Visit website eamcet.tsche.ac.in Click on, ‘Pay Registration Fee’ Fill in the details and pay the application fee Proceed to fill the application form Fill in the details and preview/ submit Download and print the application for future reference

Here’s the direct link to apply for TS EAMCET 2021.