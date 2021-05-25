The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering or GATE 2022 will be organised by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur. IIT Bombay, which conducted the GATE 2021 exam, handed over the responsibility to IIT-KGP this year.

GATE is a mandatory requirement for seeking admission to Postgraduate Programs (Master’s and Doctoral) with the Ministry of Education (MoE) and other Government Scholarships/Assistantships. The GATE score is also used by some Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) for their recruitment and by several other universities in India and abroad for admissions.

In a tweet, IIT Bombay said its director Subhasis Chaudhri handed over the chairmanship of NCB-GATE 2022 to Virendra Singh Tewari, director of IIT KGP on Sunday.

IIT Bombay handed over the responsibility of organizing GATE 2022 to IIT Kharagpur after successful completion of GATE 2021 on schedule in spite of the pandemic. pic.twitter.com/RpI0nwTrhz — IIT Bombay (@iitbombay) May 23, 2021

For GATE 2021, IIT-Bombay had relaxed the eligibility criteria to allow third-year students to take the exam as well. Earlier, the eligibility was limited to graduates or fourth-year students only. The exam saw the participation of a total of 8,82,684 candidates.

GATE 2021 counselling

Meanwhile, IIT Delhi has decided to postpone the GATE 2021 counselling schedule. The counselling process will now begin on May 28.

As per the tentative schedule available on the COAP 2021 website, the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) counselling process will be conducted in five rounds. The first round will be held from May 28 to 30, the second round from June 4 to 6, the third round from June 11 to 13, the fourth round from June 18 to 20 and the fifth from June 25 to 27.