Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the call letter for the personal interview round for recruitment of various IT posts on its official website. Candidates who have cleared the written examination can download the call letter to appear for the interview round by visiting the IBPS’ website ibps.in.

The eligible candidates can download their admit cards till June 2.

The interview details including the date and venue will be available on the released admit card.

IBPS had earlier invited applications for recruitment to one post of Analyst Programmer – Windows and IT Systems Support Engineer each and two posts of Analyst Programmer – Frontend and IT Engineer (Data Centre) each.

Steps to download IBPS call letter:

Visit the official website ibps.in On the homepage, click on “Click here to download your Interview Call Letter for the Various Posts” Key in your login credentials and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to the download the admit card.