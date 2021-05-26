The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will conduct the CA May 2021 exams from June 5. Earlier, the ICAI CA Intermediate, Final May 2021 exams were deferred due to the worsening Covid-19 crisis.

ICAI will issue the detailed exam schedule for CA Intermediate, Final, and PQC for old and new courses in the coming days. Candidates are advised to visit the official website icai.org regularly.

“...it is hereby announced for general information that the Chartered Accountants Intermediate (IPC) {Under Old Scheme}, Intermediate {Under New Scheme}, Final {Under Old & New Scheme} and Post Qualification Course, viz.,: Insurance and Risk Management (IRM) Technical Examination and International Taxation – Assessment Test (INTT – AT) of May 2021 Examinations shall now commence from Monday, 5th July, 2021 across the globe. The detailed Schedule / Notifications for the said Examinations will be announced shortly,” ICAI said in a notice.

Here’s ICAI CA May 2021 exam notice.

Important Announcement - ICAI Chartered Accountants Intermediate, Final & PQC Examinations for May 2021 will now commence from Monday, 5th July 2021. Detailed Schedule / Notifications for the said Exams will be announced shortly.

Detailshttps://t.co/sYVAMcebrl pic.twitter.com/mqXGKPOd8V — Institute of Chartered Accountants of India - ICAI (@theicai) May 26, 2021

Moreover, ICAI has also extended the deadline for the completion of orientation course or IT training by CA students from May 31 to June 30. Students will have to complete Integrated Course on Information Technology and Soft Skills (ICITSS) consisting of Information Technology Training (ITT) and Orientation Course (OC) each of 15 days before registering for practical training.

Here’s official notice.