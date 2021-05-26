The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has decided to postpone the entrance examinations for BSc (H) Nursing and MSc courses 2021 amid the coronavirus pandemic. These examinations were due to be conducted on June 14. Candidates can check the notice at the official website aiimsexams.ac.in.

“In view of the evolving situation due to Covid-19 outbreak, the competent authority of AIIMS has decided to postpone the conduct of following entrance examination scheduled in June 2021: M.SC Courses/ B.SC (H) Nursing,” read the official notice released by AIIMS.

Here’s AIIMS exam postponement notice.

The revised dates for the conduct of the AIIMS BSc (H) Nursing and MSc examination will be notified in due course of time through the website. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates.

The last date for registrations for these examinations was May 25. Candidates whose applications have been accepted will then be able to download their admit cards from the website.

AIIMS will hold the entrance exams for admission to 124 MSc nursing seats, 30 Post-BSc nursing seats and 571 BSc Nursing seats at all its institutes.