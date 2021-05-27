Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has once again extended the deadline to submit online applications for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture & Medical Common Entrance Test-2021 (TS EAMCET-2021). Interested and eligible candidates can now apply for the TS EAMCET 2021 without late fee on the official website eamcet.tsche.ac.in till June 3.

Earlier, the registration deadline was May 26. The last date for submission of online applications with late fee of Rs 5000 is June 28.

The regular application fee of Engineering, and Agriculture and Medical is Rs 800 for candidates from General category. Rs 400 is applicable to SC/ST/PH candidates. Candidates applying for both subjects will have to pay the application fee of Rs 1,600.

The state-level entrance exam is scheduled to be held from July 5 to 9 and will be conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad (JNTU) on behalf of TSCHE. The exam is the prerequisite for admission into various UG professional courses offered in the state of Telangana.

Here’s direct link to check TS EAMCET 2021 detailed notification.

Steps to apply for TS EAMCET 2021:

Visit website eamcet.tsche.ac.in Click on ‘Pay Registration Fee’ Fill in the details and pay the application fee Proceed to fill the application form Fill in the details and preview/ submit Download and print the application for future reference

Here’s the direct link to apply for TS EAMCET 2021.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.