Amid the worsening COVID-19 situation, the Directorate of Government of Examination (DGE), Andhra Pradesh has decided to postpone the AP SSC (Class 10) examinations until further notice, reports Indian Express. The revised schedule has yet not been released.

The examinations were scheduled to be conducted from June 7 to 16.

Taking to Twitter ANI reported that the Andhra Pradesh Government postponed Class 10 exams; to review again in July: Chief Minister’s Office.

Andhra Pradesh Government postpones Class 10 exams; to review again in July: Chief Minister's Office — ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2021

Earlier, Class 12th or intermediate examinations scheduled to be held from May 6 to 23 were also postponed, reports NDTV.

Last year, Andhra Pradesh government cancelled SSC exams amid COVID-19 crisis. Over 6.3 lakh students had registered to appear for the examination. Regarding admissions into higher education where class 10th marks were the criteria, the CSE had suggested entrance examinations so that high achievers may no miss out on any opportunities.