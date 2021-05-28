The counselling process for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2021 will soon begin on Common Offer Acceptance Portal (COAP), IIT, Delhi. As per the tentative schedule available on the COAP 2021 website, the GATE counselling process will be conducted in five rounds. The first round will be held from May 28 to 30, the second round from June 4 to 6, the third round from June 11 to 13, the fourth round from June 18 to 20 and the fifth from June 25 to 27.

“Round 1 admission offers will be made available in COAP on 28th May from 10 am onwards. Please login to COAP to see the offers available for you,” read the official statement.

Earlier, the counselling was scheduled to begin from May 13. IIT Delhi, however, rescheduled the counselling process amid alarming rise in COVID-19 cases.

Candidates who have qualified GATE in the year 2019, 2020 and 2021 are eligible to participate in the counselling by registering themselves at coap.iitd.ac.in.

The counselling process will be held in virtual mode on the Common Offer Acceptance Portal (COAP) website at coap.iitd.ac.in. COAP provides a common platform for the registered candidates to make the most preferred choice for admission into an M.Tech. Programme in the participating Institutes or job offer from participating Public Sector Units (PSU’s), reports Indian Express.

Steps to register for GATE 2021 counselling:

Visit the official website coap.iitd.ac.in On the homepage, click on “Registration Link” Fill in your details and register Now login and fill in the additional details to complete the process

