SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) has announced the SRM Joint Engineering Entrance Exam or SRMJEEE 2021 Phase-I results. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check and download the result from the official website srmist.edu.in.

SRMJEEE 2021 Phase-I was conducted on May 23 and 24 for admissions to B.Tech programmes offered in SRM IST Chennai (Kattankulathur, Vadapalani, Ramapuram and NCR), SRM University - Sonepat, Haryana and SRM University, AP - Andhra Pradesh.

Steps to check SRMJEEE Results 2021:

Visit the official website srmist.edu.in Go to ‘Admission India’ section Click on the SRMJEE result 2021 hyperlink Enter your login/user ID and password The result will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to check SRMJEEE 2021 phase 1 result.

Candidates securing passing marks will be further invited for counselling and the admission process. Shortlisted candidates will have to report to the allotted counselling venue as per the schedule provided by SRM University to present all the original documents.

Meanwhile, the registrations for the Phase-II examination are underway and the application deadline is July 20. The SRMJEE Phase-II will be held on July 25 and 26.