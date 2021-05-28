State Bank of Sikkim has invites online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to various posts of Assistant Manager (AM). Interested candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies at statebankofsikkim.com from June 1 onwards.

The last date to fill up the application form and pay the applicable fee is June 30 by 5.00 PM.

After the completion of application process, bank shall generate Admit cards for all eligible candidates and place them in the bank’s website enabling candidates to download the same. Candidates shall be allowed to appear in the written examination as well as viva voce only on production of their respective Admit Card, read the notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 26 vacancies.

The minimum age of the applicants should be 21 years and the upper age limit is 40 years as on April 1, 2021.

As per the official advertisement, the candidates should hold a Bachelor’s degree in Business Economics, Accounting, Commerce, Financial Management/Finance, Banking, Mathematics or minimum one year of Certificate Course in Computer Application. More details in the notification.

Here’s the direct link to check the advertisement.

Application Fee

Application fees of Rs 150 should be deposited online during submission of the application.

Selection Process

The candidates will be selected on the basis of marks obtained in the Written Examination (Phase-I) added to the marks obtained in Interview (Phase-II). Results of the candidates qualified for Interview and the list of candidates finally selected will be made available on the Bank’s website. Final selection list will be published in Local Newspaper and also in Bank’s website.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.