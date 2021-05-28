The National Testing Agency (NTA) has decided to again extend the online application deadline for the National Council for Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination or NCHM JEE 2021. Candidates can now register for the entrance exam at the official website nchmjee.nta.nic.in till June 20 (5.00 PM).

This is the second time NTA has extended the last day to apply online for NCHM JEE 2021. The initial deadline was deferred from May 10 to May 31.

“Representations are being received from candidates seeking extension of the last date for submission of online applications forms for the exam, on account of difficulties being experienced by them due to COVID 2019 and the disruptions caused by it,” NTA said in its notice.

Here’s NCHM JEE 2021 application deadline extension notice.

The revised date of the NCHM JEE 2021 exam, which was postponed due to the pandemic, will be announced in due course. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official websites of NTA nta.ac.in and nchmjee.nta.nic.in for the latest updates.

NCHM JEE 2021 application

The computer-based entrance exam will be held for admission to the B.Sc. (Hospitality & Hotel Administration) course at the Institutes of Hotel Management (IHM) affiliated with the National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology (NCHM&CT) for the academic year 2021-22.

The exam fee of Rs 1000 is required to be paid online.

The three-hour entrance exam will comprise 200 multiple-choice questions each carrying four marks.

Here’s direct link to NCHM JEE 2021 Information Bulletin.

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification: A candidate should have passed the 10+2 system of Senior Secondary Examination or Class 12 board exam or its equivalent with English as one of the subjects, from a recognized Educational Board.

Age: For candidates from General, General (EWS) and OBC categories, the upper age limit is 25 years as of July 1, 2021.

Steps to apply for NTA NCHM JEE 2021:

Visit NTA NCHM website nchmjee.nta.nic.in Register using your email ID and mobile no. and note down system generated Application Number Complete the Online Application Form Upload scanned copies of required documents and submit Pay the application fee Download Confirmation Page of the application form and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to apply for NCHM JEE 2021.